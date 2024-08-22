RBC’s Martin Frowde Joins Boutique Peel Hunt for Financials M&A

Pedestrians pass in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Martin Frowde is joining a Peel Hunt Ltd. team that advises financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions, according to a Peel Hunt spokesperson.

Frowde has been a managing director at RBC since 2015, specializing in advising insurers as well as challenger banks and asset managers, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining RBC in 2011, Frowde worked on life and general insurer deals at Nomura Holdings Inc. and Lehman Brothers.

Peel Hunt, a London-based boutique investment bank and brokerage, competes with companies such as Investec Plc, Berenberg and RBC for advisory mandates from mid-cap companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

