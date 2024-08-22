Sunak-Era Crackdown Causes Sharp Fall in UK Health Worker Visas

(Bloomberg) -- A crackdown by former UK premier Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government triggered a sharp drop in the number of visas issued to overseas health workers, according to the latest Home Office data, part of a mixed inheritance on immigration for the new Labour administration.

The UK granted 6,564 health and care worker visas for main applicants between April and June, down 81% from the same period in 2023, after the outgoing Tory government blocked applicants from bringing dependents. The rule also applied to most student applications, which decreased 23% in the first half — the Home Office said that was mostly due to fewer grants to Indian and Nigerian applicants.

The data published Thursday give an early indication of the impact of visa restrictions imposed by Sunak, as he tried to show voters he was serious about tackling soaring immigration. But the numbers will add to the sense that he called a general election too soon at the start of July — before he could demonstrate progress — as Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won in a landslide.

Labour has also promised to reduce net migration, which polls suggest has become the top political issue for British voters. Tensions boiled over this month, with far-right, anti-immigration riots taking place in some UK cities.

Sunak also raised the salary threshold required for skilled foreign workers to get a visa to £38,700 ($50,753) a year, though health workers are exempt from that metric. Overall, the government issued 286,000 work visas in the 12 months to June, down 11% from the same period a year earlier.

“The strong indication is that Labour will be able to meet its commitment to reduce net migration from the unusually high levels the UK has recently seen, primarily due to trends that were already in train well before they were elected,” said Ben Brindle, researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.

Still, the migration issue is nuanced, as the government also faces pressure from businesses who are grappling with labor shortages.

The Home Office numbers also show that progress on processing asylum claims also stalled ahead of the general election, with the government focusing on Sunak’s policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda — a plan that ultimately did not get off the ground before the premier was ousted.

In the second quarter, a decision was made on 15,965 asylum applications, down 33% from the first three months. The backlog stood at 118,882 at the end of June, down by a third from 2023 levels but broadly unchanged since March.

Still, the UK registered around 19,300 small boats arriving so far in 2024, similar to levels seen in the same period last year, according to Home Office data that’s updated daily.

The numbers “demonstrate how tough the new government’s inheritance is on asylum and migration,” said Marley Morris at the Institute for Public Policy Research. “The backlog has barely changed in recent months as ministers were distracted by the Rwanda plan.”

Seema Malhotra, Labour’s migration minister said the Conservatives left UK migration and asylum in “chaos.”

But the data suggest that on work visas especially, Sunak’s crackdown has started to bite.

The drop in health and care worker visas also indicate the government responded to reports of exploitation in the sector. David Neal, the former Independent Chief Inspector for Borders and Immigration, found evidence that companies were given licenses to sponsor workers without due diligence checks, and swathes of firms have since had their licenses revoked.

The Home Office’s statistics also show 1,023 actions were taken against employers licensed to sponsor skilled workers in the second quarter of 2024, the largest number since records began in 2012.

“Sponsored visas have created a two-tier system where migrant workers are now far more likely to experience coercion and forced labor, and are silenced from speaking out about exploitation with the threat of losing their visa,” said Dora-Olivia Vicol, chief executive of the Work Rights Centre charity.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

