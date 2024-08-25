Bank of China Appoints Ge Acting President After Liu Resigns

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of China Ltd. said President Liu Jin has stepped down after a little more than three years in the job.

Liu, born in 1967, resigned from his roles including as executive director due to personal reasons, effective Aug. 25, the state-owned bank said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday, days after he was absent from a board meeting. Chairman Ge Haijiao will be acting president for the bank, according to the statement.

President Xi Jinping has been tightening his grip over China’s $66 trillion financial sector with sweeping crackdowns on corruption and violations. In April, China kicked off new anti-graft inspections of some of its largest lenders, the central bank and regulators, the first broad probe since a round in 2021 that sent shock-waves through the industry.

More than 100 top executives have been ensnared in the probes, with several handed suspended death sentences and one executed.

Liu Lange, Bank of China’s ex-chairman, was put on trial earlier this year for taking more than 121 million yuan ($17 million) of bribes from 2010 to 2023, according to prosecutors. He was put under a probe by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in March 2023.

Liu Jin joined the bank in 2021. Prior to that, he held various roles at other Chinese lenders including China Everbright Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Bank of China reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in first-quarter net income to 56 billion yuan. The lender is scheduled to release its half-year earnings next week.

--With assistance from Meg Shen and Tian Ying.

