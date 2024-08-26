Poland Searches for Russian Drone That Entered Its Airspace

(Bloomberg) -- The Polish Army has started a search operation for an unmanned flying object that entered its airspace during Russia’s attack against neighboring Ukraine.

The object disappeared from the radars around 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) deep into Polish territory early in the morning, General Maciej Klisz, Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, said in a televised speech.

Klisz added that the flying object most likely is an unmanned aerial vehicle from Russia.

Ukraine said earlier on Monday that the Kremlin launched drone and missile barrages at cities across the country, targeting energy infrastructure and causing blackouts, including the regions near the border with Poland.

