Bob Diamond-Led SPAC Said to Be Near Merger With Events.com

Bob Diamond, chief executive officer of Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Diamond discussed leveraged lending and comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.

(Bloomberg) -- Event management platform Events.com is nearing a deal to merge with a blank-check firm led by Bob Diamond and Jeff Tuder at a pro forma enterprise value of nearly $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal with special purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp. II is expected to list Events.com on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RSVP, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. An agreement could be announced as soon as Tuesday, they said.

Concord Acquisition II, led by former Barclays Plc CEO Diamond and Tuder, raised roughly $280 million in 2021 including so-called greenshoe shares, before the SPAC industry suffered a correction. After redemptions and following a shareholder vote in May to extend its deadline to complete a merger, the SPAC said it had less than $25 million in its trust.

Events.com plans to use proceeds from the deal to expand by increasing revenue streams, adding product offerings and advancing AI-driven personalization initiatives, the people said. The company offers tools and event management software to help organizers hold events.

Events.com previously announced a $100 million secured capital commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS in the form of a share subscription facility that it said would help accelerate its growth strategy. The company will have the ability to tap the financing after an equity exchange listing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.