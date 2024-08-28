Super Micro Slides on 10-K Delay Following Hindenburg Report

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. said it will delay filing its annual financial disclosures, setting off the stock’s largest intraday decline in almost six years.

The San Jose, California-based server maker requires additional time “to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting,” the company said in a filing Wednesday morning.

Super Micro said it “has not made updates to its results” for the previously reported fiscal year and quarter.

This filing delay comes a day after short-seller Hindenburg Research released a critical report alleging “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.”

Super Micro shares fell as much as 26%, the stock’s biggest intraday drop since October 9, 2018.

The company sells high-powered servers for data centers and has experienced an explosion in demand for its wares amid the artificial intelligence boom, making its shares a proxy for enthusiasm in the nascent technology. Super Micro’s stock more than tripled last year and was up 92.6% this year through Tuesday’s close.

In 2020, Super Micro resolved an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting and disclosures for its fiscal years 2014-2017 by correcting its financial statements and paying a penalty, while promising not to commit such violations in future. After the newly announced delay, “it appears there are lingering governance issues,” wrote Woo Jin Ho, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

