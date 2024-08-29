Mexico’s Electoral Court Confirms Morena’s Strength in Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s top electoral court confirmed that the ruling party’s coalition would maintain its supermajority in the lower house and be just a few seats shy of obtaining the same result in the Senate following June’s general election.

The court late on Wednesday rejected thousands of petitions made by opposition parties and individuals who alleged that some congressional seats were improperly assigned. The decision paves the way for the Morena party and its allies to pass constitutional changes that require two-thirds of votes in both houses.

Mexico’s lower house has 500 members, 300 of which are elected by direct vote. The remaining 200 are elected by proportional representation, a system designed originally to protect the rights of smaller parties. In the Senate, of the 128 members, 32 seats are selected by a system of proportional representation.

The court in a statement called parties’ complaints about proportional representation “unfounded.” The electoral authority’s decision, which it confirmed in August, gave Morena and its allies, the Green Party and the Workers’ Party, 364 seats in the lower house and 83 seats in the Senate.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said two more senators of one of the opposition parties, the Party of the Democratic Revolution, would join the ruling coalition, bringing it closer to having the votes needed for major reforms.

