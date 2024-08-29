Pentagon Will Bolster Secret Service for Presidential Campaigns

Members of the US Secret Service in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Defense Department said it will provide “additional military support capabilities” to the Secret Service to guard the major presidential and vice presidential candidates through the November election.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, for “increased support” at “various locations across the United States,” Samantha Singh, a Defense Department spokeswoman, told reporters Thursday. Such support would normally be provided by National Guard units.

Although Singh didn’t elaborate on why the help was needed, the Secret Service has been under scrutiny for security failures that allowed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania in July. Trump was slightly injured and a spectator in the crowd was killed before snipers shot the attacker.

The Secret Service and National Guard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Singh said the added military support is likely to continue for the president-elect and vice president-elect through their inauguration in January.

