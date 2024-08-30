European Stocks Climb to New High as French Inflation Eases

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks reached a new intraday record high as cooling French inflation data cemented expectations that interest rate cuts are coming.

The Stoxx 600 Index added as much as 0.2% to 525.68, surpassing the previous intraday peak. Real estate and basic resources sectors were leading gains, while media and technology were the biggest laggards.

Investors will be watching CPI data in the eurozone today. Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said the European Central Bank should be wary of reducing interest rates too rapidly given inflation hasn’t yet returned sustainably to 2%. There’s also PCE data coming from the US, the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge. Bloomberg Economics expects July’s data to revive discussions about a “Goldilocks” economy.

Given volumes are still relatively light with some of the world still on holiday mode, “a surprise number - in either direction - can have an outsized impact on markets,” according to Daniel Murray, Zurich-based chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland.

“The risk is that the PCE inflation data is stronger than expected and that is used as an excuse for a selloff,” added Murray.

Among single stocks, Thyssenkrupp AG fell as the company said its steel unit’s chief executive officer will leave following a dispute over the beleaguered division’s future.

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.