Ukraine Says 4 Killed by Russian Strike on Residential Block

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said at least four people died in a strike on a residential block as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call to be able to use weapons provided by allies against targets within Russia.

Another 28 people were wounded in the attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Friday on Telegram. A 12-floor residential building was hit and other civilian infrastructure also damaged, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“This strike was carried out using a Russian guided aerial bomb — a strike that could have been prevented if our Defense Forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases,” Zelenskiy said on social media platform X.

