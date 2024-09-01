France’s Macron to Meet Ex-Socialist Cazeneuve Before Naming New Premier

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will on Monday meet with Bernard Cazeneuve, a former senior official in the Socialist Party who previously served as premier, as the French president closes in on announcing who will be the next prime minister.

He will also meet with former Socialist President Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as a Republican president, according to a senior official at the Elysee Palace, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Macron may announce a decision in the next few days.

The meetings are part of consultations on appointing a prime minister that started last week. Macron threw French politics into chaos with his decision to call snap elections nearly two months ago that returned a National Assembly in which no group has enough seats to effectively govern alone.

Cazeneuve, who’s seen as a front-runner for the job, is a centrist politician who left the Socialist Party two years ago to protest its alliance with the far-left France Unbowed.

While Macron has no legal time line to abide by, finding a solution to the political impasse is becoming increasingly urgent as France needs to get to work on preparing a budget for next year. Investors are watching closely after dumping French assets and driving up the country’s borrowing costs on uncertainty over whether the new government could tackle large deficits.

