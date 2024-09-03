BioAge Labs Files for IPO to Be Led by Goldman, Morgan Stanley

(Bloomberg) -- BioAge Labs Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for obesity and metabolic disease, has filed for an initial public offering.

The company said Tuesday in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s building a pipeline of platform-derived therapeutics targeting chronic metabolic disease. BioAge will disclose the proposed size and price of the share sale in a later filing.

BioAge, based in Richmond, California, had a valuation of $394 million after raising $194 million in a Series D round in February, according to data provider PitchBook.

Its top shareholders are Kristen Fortney, BioAge’s chief executive officer and co-founder, who controls 9.8% of the company, as well as entities affiliated with Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures, with 9.4% and 7.97% beneficial ownership respectively, the filing shows.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BIOA.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.