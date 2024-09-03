Solomon Taps Ex-Greenhill Adviser to Head Capital Advisory Group

(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the boutique investment bank backed by Natixis, has hired a former Greenhill & Co. managing director as a partner and head of its capital advisory division.

Vinod Chandiramani will lead the bank’s advisory on capital structure, debt and financing, according to a statement viewed by Bloomberg. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Marc Cooper, he will focus on expanding Solomon’s clients on the creditor side, Chandiramani said in an interview.

“Vinod is a seasoned leader whose extensive experience and profound understanding of the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team,” Cooper said. “His appointment is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients with excellence and expanding our Capital Advisory services.”

Most recently, Chandiramani worked at Greenhill & Co. for over six years, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he became a managing director in its financing advisory and restructuring group.

A representative for Greenhill declined to comment.

Prior to Greenhill, Chandiramani worked as an investment professional at Marblegate Asset Management and Octagon Credit Opportunities, according to the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.