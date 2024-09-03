Supreme Court Justices Join Mexico Strikes Against AMLO’s Reform

(Bloomberg) -- Judges on Mexico’s Supreme Court decided to join labor protests against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform plans, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The decision was approved Tuesday with eight votes in favor and three against, the person said, a day after top court workers also joined the strikes.

If passed, Lopez Obrador’s reform would see all Mexican judges elected by popular vote, including those on the Supreme Court — something critics say will put democracy at risk.

The proposal is set to be discussed later Tuesday by the lower house, where the governing Morena party holds more than a two-thirds majority. The session will be held in a sports center because demonstrators have blocked access to the legislature.

