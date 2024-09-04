Unwinding of VIX Trade Caused ‘Massive Freakout,’ Nomura Says

(Bloomberg) -- The unwinding of a large Cboe Volatility Index options trade shows the space gets “broken” when dealers become vulnerable to sharp moves in the gauge, according to Nomura Securities International’s Charlie McElligott.

Hundreds of thousands of options betting on a more than 40% rise in the VIX in the next few weeks changed hands on Friday in the first “massive” such trade since before the August rout, the managing director of Nomura’s cross-asset strategy wrote in a note.

The positioning for a spike in market tumult happened even though both the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 Index were solidly up that day. With Tuesday’s slump, dealers who facilitated the trade had to go further out into the tails — or bets on bigger moves away from current levels — to cover their risk, leading to a “massive freakout,” McElligott said.

What ensued is a jump in VIX options and in the gauge tracking its volatility, the Cboe VVIX Index, which surged the most since February 2018 in an abnormal move relative to the S&P 500. The benchmark equity gauge lost 2.1% on Tuesday, the most since the Aug. 5 slump, as artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia Corp. led a selloff in tech stocks.

“Yesterday’s bizarre market action was predominately a VIX options dealer/market maker ‘hedging event’ with implications for the ‘vol of vol,’” McElligott wrote.

Equities were already confronting a seasonally challenging period, with sensitivity also aggravated by “synthetic short gamma” — which involves complex dynamics but basically means dealers have to sell into the downdraft — from products such as leveraged exchange-traded funds. Nomura estimated almost $18.6 billion of rebalancing sell flows from such securities toward the end of the trading day.

For their part, the VIX 22/30 call spreads expiring Sept. 18 that were bought on Friday for 25 cents each were liquidated for 60 cents “for a tidy little profit,” McElligott said.

“The good news for equities is that this got the Street some of their ‘short convexity’ back,” McElligott said, “but we admittedly remain priced for tension.”

