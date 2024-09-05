Ecuador Maximum Security Prison Suffers Repeat Drone Attack

(Bloomberg) -- An aerial drone exploded on the roof of a prison in Ecuador holding high-profile inmates in a repeat of an attack in September 2023.

The detonation that ripped through the roof of the La Roca penitentiary was reported by tabloid Extra as having occurred at 10:45 a.m. local time. Spokespeople for Ecuador’s prison management agency and the interior ministry said they were verifying the latest information.

Police are currently active within the jail, the interior ministry said.

Earlier Thursday, the government reported that police special forces, the military and prison service “identified and frustrated the actioning of a drone with explosives that flew over the jail.”

Maximum-security La Roca, which is in Guayaquil on the nation’s Pacific coast, was holding leaders of drug gangs on which President Daniel Noboa declared a domestic war in January.

The incident is the most serious since the military took over jails as part of Noboa’s crackdown, ending rioting that had claimed the lives of more than 400 inmates.

Former Vice President Jorge Glas, detained in April in a controversial raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito, was serving a sentence for corruption there. The prison service didn’t report on the status of the inmates.

A year ago, La Roca was evacuated before the police detonated a drone. In the aftermath, drug lord alias Fito escaped, leading to the spiraling of the security crisis that triggered Noboa’s declaration of war six weeks into his presidency.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.