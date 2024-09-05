Ex-Taipei Mayor Ko Detained Amid Probe of Property Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Ko Wen-je, founder of the Taiwan People’s Party, has been detained amid a corruption investigation into a property redevelopment project from when he was Taipei mayor.

The Taipei District Court ordered his detention, reversing its own ruling that earlier this week saw him released from detention. Prosecutors had appealed that ruling.

Ko has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing in the case, which involves the city having allowed Core Pacific Group to increase the floor area on a major project. Ko has said he was not involved in and had no knowledge of the decisions in question.

Ko, who won roughly a quarter of the votes cast in January’s presidential election, has also had to apologize for a series of scandals related to the use of political donations by his party. They are unrelated to the Core Pacific case, and Ko has temporarily stepped down as party leader.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.