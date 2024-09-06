Netherlands Aligns Export Controls With US on Some ASML Machines

The ASML Holding NV headquarters and factory in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. ASML Holding NVs orders rose in the second quarter on demand for chip-making machines in China, defying a slump in the semiconductor industry.

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government published new export controls rules on Friday that will make ASML Holding NV apply for licenses with The Hague rather than the US government for some of its machines.

ASML will now need to apply for export licenses with the Dutch government rather than the US government for shipping its older models of deep ultraviolet immersion lithography systems to China, according to the new rules which will come into effect on Sept. 7.

ASML, which is the world’s only producer of cutting-edge lithography machines needed to produce high-end chips used in everything from electric vehicles to military gear, was already restricted by the Dutch state to ship its more advanced machines to China.

The new measures will impact shipments of its TWINSCAN NXT:1970i and 1980i DUV immersion lithography systems, which were restricted by Washington.

“Since this is a technical change, this announcement is not expected to have any impact on our financial outlook for 2024 or for our longer-term scenarios as communicated during our Investor Day in November 2022,” ASML spokesperson Monique Mols said in an emailed statement.

ASML targets sales of as much as €40 billion by 2025 and as much as €60 billion by 2030.

