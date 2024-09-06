Sweden Announces Increased Health Care Funding in 2025 Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government announced new measures totaling more than 3 billion kronor ($293 million) to strengthen the country’s health-care system, which will be included in a 2025 budget bill set to be submitted later this month.
The funding includes a 2 billion-krona contribution to local governments that are in charge of health care, and brings total health-care measures in next year’s budget to 18 billion kronor, Health Care Minister Acko Ankarberg said at a news conference in Stockholm on Friday.
