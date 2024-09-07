Maduro Raises Pressure on Opponents in Argentina’s Embassy

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s agents stationed themselves outside the Argentine embassy in Caracas, guarded by Brazil after the expulsion of the Argentine mission in the country, where six top aides to banned opposition leader María Corina Machado have sought refuge since March.

Maduro’s government said later that it decided to revoke Brazil’s oversight of the embassy, claiming that “terrorist activities” are being planned in the building. Venezuela said it has proof that “fugitives from justice” who are in the building are planning the assassination of Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, according to a statement Saturday.

Videos and images shared on social-media platform X by Machado adviser Pedro Urruchurtu showed masked security forces gathering outside the diplomatic mission late Friday under cover of darkness. By Saturday morning, opposition campaign manager Magalli Meda reported that the power was cut and road accesses to the embassy was blocked by police cars.

The embassy has been under Brazilian custody since August after Maduro expelled Argentine envoys in response to President Javier Milei’s criticism of his claim to have won reelection. The opposition has shown evidence that its candidate had enough votes to win.

A Brazilian diplomatic official said Saturday that the government is negotiating with Venezuela and won’t abandon the Argentine mission. If Venezuela wants to revoke Brazil’s custody of the property, it needs to wait until another country is authorized as a substitute, the official said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has long cultivated close ties to Venezuela’s socialist regime, has reiterated his government’s refusal to acknowledge Maduro as the winner of the July 28 vote and called for the release of full ballot records. Milei, the libertarian Argentine leader who routinely trades public barbs with Lula, lauded Brazil’s move to step in and attempt to defuse the conflict after the election.

Meda, Urruchurtu, Claudia Macero and three others sought refuge in Argentina’s embassy six months ago after Maduro’s public prosecutor ordered their arrest for alleged involvement in a plot to destabilize Venezuela’s government.

