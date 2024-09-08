Santander Orders UK Employees Back to Office Three Days a Week

A Banco Santander SA office building in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The leaders of Europe's top banks agree they have a lot riding on the recent surge in consumer prices.

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s UK employees will have to spend the equivalent of three days a week in the office, as the Spanish-owned bank clamps down on remote working.

People working for Santander’s UK arm will be required on-site for 12 days a month, which is the same as three days a week, according to a company spokesperson. Employees are currently required in the office two days a week. The new policy, which was detailed in a memo to about 10,000 workers, will be enforced from next year.

The decision, first reported by the Times of London, shows how employers are placing increasing emphasis on working from the office, rolling back hybrid working that became popular during the pandemic.

Last week, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, one of the Big Four accounting firms, told staff and partners that they should spend at least three days a week in the office or with clients, up from two or three days previously.

