Pravin Gordhan, Former South African Minister, Hospitalized

(Bloomberg) -- Pravin Gordhan, who has served as South Africa’s ministers of finance and public enterprises, has been admitted to hospital, his family said.

He “is receiving the best available medical care,” his family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Further updates on his condition will be provided.”

Gordhan, who also once held the post as head of South Africa’s tax agency, stepped down from politics at the end of the term of the last administration before elections were held on May 29.

