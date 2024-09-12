XRP Rises as Grayscale Offers Trust for 7th Biggest Crypto Token

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments said it has begun to offer the Grayscale XRP Trust, helping to send the price of the seventh-largest digital asset up by almost 10%.
The trust aims to provide investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the token that powers the XRP Ledger, a distributed, peer-to-peer network created to facilitate cross-border financial transactions, Grayscale said in a statement Thursday. The investment product is is available to eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.
Trusts are closed-end investments, meaning that there is a fixed number of shares available. The number of shares can vary in exchange traded funds, usually making those investment products more tradable.
XRP rose as much as 9.8% to around 59 cents, and is down around 8% this year. The token has an estimated market value of around $32 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.
