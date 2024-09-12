XRP Rises as Grayscale Offers Trust for 7th Biggest Crypto Token

The Grayscale Investments logo on a laptop arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Grayscale Investments LLC won a key legal fight in its push to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, bringing the crypto industry to the precipice of tapping billions of dollars from everyday investors. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments said it has begun to offer the Grayscale XRP Trust, helping to send the price of the seventh-largest digital asset up by almost 10%.

The trust aims to provide investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the token that powers the XRP Ledger, a distributed, peer-to-peer network created to facilitate cross-border financial transactions, Grayscale said in a statement Thursday. The investment product is is available to eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.

Trusts are closed-end investments, meaning that there is a fixed number of shares available. The number of shares can vary in exchange traded funds, usually making those investment products more tradable.

XRP rose as much as 9.8% to around 59 cents, and is down around 8% this year. The token has an estimated market value of around $32 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

