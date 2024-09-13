Roots reports $5.2M Q2 loss compared with $5.3M loss a year ago, sales down

Oliver Chen, senior research analyst at TD Cowen, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the impact of slowing consumer spending on retail.

TORONTO — Retailer Roots Corp. says it lost $5.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $5.3 million in the same quarter last year. The company says the loss amounted to 13 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 3, the same as a year earlier.

Sales for what was the company’s second quarter totalled $47.7 million, down from $49.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The move lower came as direct-to-consumer sales amounted to $36.4 million, down from $37.1 million a year earlier, as comparable sales edged down 0.2 per cent.

The company’s partners and other sales segment totalled $11.3 million, down from $12.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, Roots says it lost 11 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.