Bausch + Lomb eye vitamins are offered for sale at a drug store on May 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Bloomberg) -- Bausch + Lomb is working with advisers from Goldman Sachs to test interest from possible buyers, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The contact lens supplier is likely to draw interest from private equity groups, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bausch + Lomb told the FT, it doesn’t “comment on rumors and speculation.” Goldman Sachs declined to comment to the FT.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.