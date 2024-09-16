Barclays Taps Morgan Stanley’s Patterson for Info Services M&A

A sign at a Barclays Plc bank branch in London, UK, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. UK banks will be in the spotlight this week as Europes reporting season continues.

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired veteran information services banker Rob Patterson from Morgan Stanley to lead data and information investment banking coverage.

Patterson is joining Barclays as head of data and information platforms coverage within technology investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Based in New York, he will report Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of that group.

A representative for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Patterson, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2006, was most recently a managing director leading marketing, information and technology-enabled services investment banking coverage. He’s worked on transactions for clients including Experian Plc, Nielsen Holdings Ltd and Verisk Analytics Inc., according to the memo. He previously worked for UBS Group AG.

“His proven leadership capabilities, deep roster of key industry relationships, and extensive transactional experiences will enable him to deliver significant value for our clients,” DeClark said in the memo.

London-based Barclays has been on a hiring spree. It hired Martin Douglass from Morgan Stanley in August to lead financial sponsors mergers and acquisitions, while former Bank of America Corp. banker David King started this month as global head of technology M&A.

Barclays advised private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice on CVC Capital Partners’s acquisition of a stake in Epicor Software Corp. last month. It was also exclusive financial adviser to Nuvei Corp. on its $6.3 billion sale agreement in April to Advent International.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.