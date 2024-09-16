Davide Leone Buys About 10% of Telecom Italia Saving Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Davide Leone & Partners bought about 10% of Telecom Italia SpA saving shares, according to the investment firm.

In Italy, savings shares can allow the owner take a portion of profits, but don’t always confer voting rights.

Following months of drawn-out negotiations, Telecom Italia in July completed the landmark sale of its fixed-line network to US private equity firm KKR & Co., in a deal that valued the grid at as much as €22 billion ($24.5 billion), including about €3 billion in earn-outs.

By selling the grid, its most valuable asset, Telecom Italia was able to slash debt and streamline itself to compete in one of the world’s most competitive markets for phone carriers.

Davide Leone took an indirect 5.5% stake in Italian lender Banco BPM SpA, according to Milan stock exchange filing this month. In the past, Leone said he was in favor of M&A options for Banco BPM.

Telecom Italia declined to comment. Reuters reported the news first.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.