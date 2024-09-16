Macron Names France’s Top Diplomat to Replace Breton in EU Role

Stephane Sejourne France foreign affairs minister, during the Besoin d'Europe European election campaign event in Aubervilliers, France, on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Power politics and trade tensions are high on the agenda ahead of next week's European elections where the far right is set to do well, especially in France.

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron proposed Stephane Sejourne, France’s outgoing foreign minister, to be the country’s new commissioner for the European Union following the abrupt resignation of Thierry Breton.

“His commitment to Europe will enable him to fully support a sovereign agenda,” according to the French president’s office.

Breton, the EU’s influential internal market chief, stepped down Monday from the bloc’s executive arm, saying that France was asked to provide a different nominee for the next commission.

The surprise move complicates Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s task to begin the new five-year term, likely delaying the planned Nov. 1 start. It also underscores the difficult relationship between von der Leyen and Breton, who said in his resignation letter that her request was “further testimony to questionable governance.”

Breton said that von der Leyen asked France to withdraw his name as a nominee “for personal reasons that in no instance have you discussed directly with me,” and in return France would get a more influential role in the commission.

