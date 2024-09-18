Boeing Contract Talks Continue After Workers Left ‘Frustrated’

Workers picket outside a Boeing Co. facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across the planemaker's Seattle hub after members of its largest union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike.

(Bloomberg) -- Contract talks between Boeing Co. and it’s largest union are set to continue on Wednesday after a first round overseen by a mediator left the labor side “frustrated.”

The two teams are trying to end a strike that began late last week and has paralyzed Boeing factories across the Seattle area. The company has offered a 25% pay increase over four years, an overture that was resoundingly defeated by workers seeking higher raises and their pensions reinstated.

“After a full day of mediation, we are frustrated,” the IAM Union District 751 said in a statement. “The company was not prepared and was unwilling to address the issues you’ve made clear are essential for ending this strike: wages and pension.”

Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Financial Officer Brian West said Friday that the company is eager to resolve the stalemate that is eroding cash and threatening its financial recovery.

“So how that plays out in terms of timetable, that will be up to the union and the bargaining table participants to decide upon,” West said at a Morgan Stanley conference. “But our intent is to get back to the table and try to get an agreement.”

Highlighting the dire financial backdrop, Boeing said this week that it would initiate a sweeping cost-cutting plan. The company slowed output this year to tackle quality lapses and supplier shortages brought to light by a near catastrophic accident on Jan. 5. That, in turn, has weighed heavily on its cash position, with the company burning through more than $8 billion in the first six months.

Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg has closely monitored the negotiations, making a point about being present on the factory floor in recent days and sending out memos laying out Boeing’s point of view. The CEO, who took over early last month, didn’t attend the opening talks including the mediator, according to the union.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.