Germany Vows to Scrutinize Weapon Exports to Israel More Closely

A soldier plays with a football beside an armored vehicle at an army artillery base near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. A concern for Israels military and the country is Hezbollah, which has nearly 10 times the number of missiles as Hamas and a bigger, more professional fighting force.

(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to take a harder look at whether the weapons it supplies to Israel are not being used in violation of international law, the economy minister, Robert Habeck, said.

The weapons systems deployed in the Gaza Strip “where there is suspicion that international humanitarian law is being violated, will be treated differently,” Habeck, who is also Germany’s vice-chancellor, said in a discussion with citizens in the western city of Osnabrueck.

The government will “take a close look,” Habeck said.

The minister added that Israel would continue to be supplied with all weapons that are essential for securing the country’s right to exist, mentioning maritime and air defense systems against attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Habeck emphasized that Germany and Israel have a “close military alliance” and his country has a “historical obligation” because of the Nazi regime’s crimes against the Jewish people.

An Economy Ministry spokesperson denied media reports that Germany had completely stopped arms deliveries to Israel, adding that licenses for weapons exports are always an individual decision and are thoroughly examined: “The current situation is always taken into account, including the attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah as well as the course of the operation in Gaza.”z

The Israeli Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment made late Wednesday night.

Israel’s devastating military response in Gaza to the Oct. 7 massacre and kidnappings by Hamas has left much of the strip in ruins and been criticized as being excessive.

The US has said it’s likely Israel used American weapons in Gaza in violation of international law, but it’s still investigating the issue. The UK earlier this month suspended some arms licenses to Israel. Both countries have insisted they’ll provide Israel with what it requires to defend itself.

