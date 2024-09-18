Norbec opens new Ontario manufacturing facility in Strathroy

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

Quebec-based manufacturing company Norbec announced the opening of a new facility in Strathroy, Ont.

The company said in a press release Wednesday that the new $45-million manufacturing facility will mark its first plant in Ontario and third across the nation. Norbec President Jan Lembregts said in the release that the new plant is part of a broader growth strategy to serve Ontario customers and “booming Midwest U.S. markets.”

“With its proximity to London and Sarnia, this new plant will establish Norbec as a go-to local supplier in Ontario and help establish Middlesex County as a leader in specialized architectural manufacturing,” Lembregts said in the release.

Effie Triantafilopoulos, the MPP for Oakville North—Burlington and parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, said in the release that the Ontario government supported Norbec’s facility with $1.5 million from the Regional Development Program.

“The cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities of this new facility will help to establish Middlesex County as a leader in specialized architectural manufacturing and allow Norbec to become a go-to local supplier to Ontario and northern U.S. markets,” Triantafilopoulos said.

According to the release, it took 14 months for construction to be completed with over 400 people involved in the building process.

Norbec’s other Canadian facilities are located in Boucherville and Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

The company manufactures prefabricated cold rooms, insulated doors and insulated metal panels for various uses including supermarkets, warehouses, research centres and more.