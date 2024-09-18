Taiwan’s $4 Billion Takeover Battle Hits Snag With Rejection of Financial Firm’s Bid

Flags fly in front of the CTBC Financial Holding Co. headquarters building in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. CTBC, fighting a takeover battle for Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. to create Taiwan's biggest finance group, pledged to avoid any job cuts within three years if the deal is approved.

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co. gained after its proposal to take over smaller rival Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. was rejected.

CTBC’s shares rose as much as 4.7% in Taipei on Wednesday, while Shin Kong’s shares tumbled as much as 7.9%. The moves came after the local regulator late on Monday rejected CTBC’s $4.1 billion takeover bid for Shin Kong, blocking the creation of what would have been the island’s biggest financial group.

Trading in Taiwan was closed Tuesday for a holiday.

“The market had thought CTBC’s bid for Shin Kong was too high and if the merger actually materializes, it could affect CTBC’s asset quality for the next few years,” said Adam Lin, an analyst at More Rich Investment Advisory Co. “Hence, the failure of the merger would be positive to share prices.”

CTBC said it would submit a revised bid for Shin Kong to its board, according to an exchange filing late Tuesday. Going by “the regulator’s previous stance, it’s unlikely that the new proposal will be approved,” Lin added.

Meanwhile, shares of Taishin Financial Holding Co., which has been in a bidding war with CTBC to take over Shin Kong, fell as much as 3.7%. Taishin’s proposal is seen as a friendly merger and is preferred by Shin Kong’s management. Taishin has raised its offer for Shin Kong last week to fend off CTBC’s bid, and is subject to shareholder approval.

