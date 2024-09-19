CN to relocate Jasper rail operations 100 kilometres away

Steven P. Hansen MD, equity analyst at Raymond James Ltd., join BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest earnings results from CN Rail.

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it plans to relocate its operations in Jasper to near Hinton, Alta., about 100 kilometres away.

The company says it aims to minimize train stops between Edmonton and Blue River, B.C., which sits across the Rockies.

The union representing rail workers is criticizing the relocation, slated to take effect in September 2025 and affect about 200 workers, though no layoffs are expected.

Paul Boucher, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, says the move marks a “devastating blow” to a community still reeling from a July wildfire that displaced many of its 4,800 residents and destroyed a third of the town.

A union spokesman noted that most residents or their spouses must work in town to qualify to live there under Jasper National Park’s residency rules. He says the company has applied for an exception for the workers.

CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski says the railway is committed to supporting employees through the transition and keeping them updated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press