Novo Shares Fall After Mixed Safety Data on New Weight-Loss Drug

Novo Nordisk A/S signage on the floor of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. US stocks are likely to take a breather from their rapid gains before a potential fresh catalyst arrives in the form of the next earnings season, according to Oppenheimer Asset Management. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S fell after the Danish drugmaker reported mixed safety data on a molecule it’s testing as part of a next-generation pipeline of weight-loss drugs.

A mid-stage trial showed that monlunabant helped generate statistically significant weight loss compared with placebo, but with limited additional losses seen at higher doses. The trial of 243 people had no serious adverse events but reporting of mild to moderate neuropsychiatric side effects, primarily anxiety, irritability, and sleep disturbances, was more frequent and dose dependent with the drug than compared with placebo.

Novo’s shares fell as much as 5.3% on the news, the most since Aug. 7. Shares of Skye Bioscience Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., US-listed biotech companies that are developing drugs that use a similar approach to monlunabant, also fell more than 40% and 65% respectively after US markets opened.

Monlunabant is an experimental compound that targets type 1 cannabinoid receptors, or CB1 receptors. The drug uses a similar approach to rimonabant, an obesity drug that European regulators pulled off the market two decades ago due to concerns it was tied to suicidal ideation.

The results indicate the weight-lowering potential of monlunabant and that “further work is needed to determine the optimal dosing to balance safety and efficacy,” said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of development at Novo Nordisk.

Novo said it will initiate a larger trial to further investigate dosing and safety of the drug.

--With assistance from Madison Muller.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.