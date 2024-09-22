AMLO Son, Interior Minister Win Top Posts in Morena Ruling Party

Luisa Maria Alcalde, Mexico's labor minister, listens during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Alcalde said that Mexico is seeking jobs for thousands of immigrants stuck at its border with the U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s ruling Morena party elected the second-eldest son of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as outgoing Interior Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde, for key roles within the party leadership.

Alcalde won the top post of national party head, while Andres Lopez Beltran will be Morena’s organizational secretary. The new leadership takes office on Oct. 1, along with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, also of the Morena party.

Some analysts and local pundits have cautioned that having Lopez Obrador’s son directly involved in politics could be an avenue for the outgoing president to remain influential after his term ends. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly denied he plans to remain involved, and has said he looks forward to a quiet life writing books at his ranch once his term ends.

Earlier this month, Lopez Obrador acknowledged in a press conference that his son was running for a position in the party, saying that they had agreed previously that none of his children would be directly involved in politics while he was in office.

