Grifols Accelerates Plan to Cut Chairman’s Executive Powers

(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA has accelerated a plan to cut Chairman Thomas Glanzmann’s executive powers, as the Spanish drug-maker seeks to bolster its corporate governance amid a takeover approach.

Glanzmann, who was appointed executive chairman in February 2023, has given up his executive functions and will from now on exclusively chair the board to “strengthen the company’s corporate governance, making a clear separation between the board and the daily management,” the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. Originally, he was expected to give up his executive role in February 2025.

The move is the latest stage in sweeping corporate overhaul Grifols has undertaken since January, when it was targeted by US-based short seller Gotham City Research. Since then, family members were removed from executive positions and outsider Nacho Abia was hired as chief executive officer.

Gotham’s report criticized Grifols governance and accounting practices. Grifols, which has lost about a third of its market value since then, has denied any wrongdoing.

The move by the board also comes as Brookfield Asset Management and the Grifols family, which controls about 30% of the company, are in talks to jointly make a bid to take the drug-maker private. The talks were disclosed in July and no further details have been officially confirmed.

