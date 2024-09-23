Northrop Grumman Plans Ammunition Production in Lithuania

WATTISHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 10: Rows of 30mm calibre dummy rounds of ammunition are seen during a photocall, at Wattisham airfield on May 10, 2018 in Wattisham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers Northrop Grumman Corporation hopes to help build an ammunition production line in Lithuania to strengthen the Baltic nation’s defense industry.

Vice-President Stephan O’Bryan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lithuanian government in the capital Vilnius on Monday to manufacture 30 millimeter ammunition at an existing state-owned facility. Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas expects the production line to be operational within a year and a half, saying that the ammunition would be used for the NATO member state’s infantry fighting vehicles.

The deal follows a similar entry of Germany’s Rheinmetall AG earlier this year with aims to begin construction of a production plant for artillery rounds. Lithuania is fast-tracking the entry of arms manufacturers to boost an increasingly challenging security environment following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“This project, while also strengthening the long-standing close relationship between Lithuania and the US, will create clear value for Lithuania and for our region as a whole, which in the face of security challenges has an interest in minimizing dependence on long supply chains,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said.

The government expects to set up a joint venture with Northrop to produce ammunition at Lithuania’s Giraite facility, Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste said. Further details of the deal are still to be determined in negotiations, said Skaiste.

