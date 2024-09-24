Picket lines go up as strike begins at six grain terminals in Metro Vancouver

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

VANCOUVER — Picket lines have gone up at six grain terminals in Metro Vancouver as workers began a strike.

More than 600 workers represented by Grain Workers Union Local 333 are off the job.

Union president Douglas Lea-Smith says the employer need to come back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal.

The union says it provided the employer with a “comprehensive package” last Thursday and the next day, the association indicated it had no counter offer.

A statement issued by the Vancouver Terminal Elevators Association says it concluded conciliation with the union with assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Aug. 26, but could not come to an agreement on a new contract.

The affected operations include Viterra’s Cascadia and Pacific Terminals, Richardson International Terminal, Cargill Limited Terminal, G3 Terminal Vancouver and Alliance Grain Terminal, all located in Vancouver and North Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press