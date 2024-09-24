Tech, Industrials Dominate Korea’s New Value-Up Index

(Bloomberg) -- Korea’s new Value-Up Index will comprise 100 stocks, including nation’s biggest chip makers Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and automaker Hyundai Motor Co., according to the securities exchange operator.

Korea Exchange’s selection criteria included factors like profitability, payout ratios and capital efficiency. Information technology and industrials dominate the gauge, with 24 and 20 representatives, respectively, as they best reflect the nation’s economy and business landscape.

The index and the release of related financial products may provide new impetus to the “Corporate Value-Up Program” announced in February. The plan is a key plank of the government’s push for better corporate governance and improved shareholder returns.

The benchmark Kospi Index has lost almost 1% in 2024 after a strong start to the year, as initial optimism over the campaign cooled. President Yoon Suk Yeol has been keen on resolving the so-called “Korea Discount,” as part of efforts to narrow the wealth gap and stimulate growth.

