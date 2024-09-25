NJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYC

New Jersey Transit trains at Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Just over 50% of workers in the New York metro area went into the office in the week through Sept. 13, close to the highest level since the pandemic began, according to data from Kastle Systems. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains are facing massive delays after a derailment just south of New York Penn Station has blocked the tracks in and out of the city.

Trains for both operators are experiencing as much as 60 minute-long wait times, according to statements from the agencies. Riders on NJ Transit trains will have their rail tickets and passes cross honored by the agency as well as private bus carriers at other stations, the firm stated on X.

Earlier this afternoon, one set of wheels on an Amtrak train destined to Washington DC derailed while departing from New York Penn Station, Jason Abrams, a spokesperson for Amtrak, said in an emailed statement. Part of the train was still at the platform which allowed passengers to safely deboard, he said.

“The equipment is currently being moved out of the station,” Abrams said.

The disruption, which is expected to upend evening commutes, comes a day after NJ Transit’s mobile app experienced a service outage early Tuesday morning, preventing some passengers from buying and activating their tickets to ride trains and buses.

It’s all piling into the commuter nightmare in the city as The United Nations General Assembly convenes in Manhattan, setting off a wave of road closures and police escorts that snarl traffic. The city has warned of road closures and detours that will complicate commutes for workers and residents, and urged drivers to ditch their cars for subways, buses, bicycles or walking.

