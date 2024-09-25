Ozempic Reduced Opioid Overdose Risk, Research Shows

A pharmacist holds a box of Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Prescriptions of appetite suppressing GLP-1 weight-loss drugs skyrocketed 300% from 2020 to 2022. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- People with a history of opioid abuse who took Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic were less likely to overdose, according to a study that adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting it may help manage addiction.

Patients on semaglutide, the key ingredient in Novo’s diabetes drug Ozempic and the weight-loss shot Wegovy, were less than half as likely to overdose as those on insulin, according to the study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. Those taking semaglutide were 63% less likely to overdose than those taking DPP-4 inhibitors, a widely used type of diabetes pill.

The decrease was remarkable, said Rong Xu, a professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western Reserve University, who led the study. Her team had previously linked semaglutide to a reduction in both alcohol use disorder and smoking. This is the first time a study of this size has looked at opioid overdoses, Xu said.

As use of powerful new weight-loss drugs spreads, interest is growing in whether the medicines can blunt not just appetite but also cravings for other substances. While drugmakers have been reluctant to dive into the area, Novo is looking at alcohol consumption in a trial that started this year.

The Case Western study used medical records to create a database of patients with similar characteristics and followed them for a year to see if they needed medical care for an overdose. It included people with an opioid use disorder, without being able to adjust for whether they were active addicts, Xu said. All the patients also had type 2 diabetes, and about two-thirds had obesity.

The reduced risk with semaglutide held true compared to most other diabetes drug types, including older medicines that work in a similar way to Ozempic, with the exception of Eli Lilly & Co.’s Trulicity. The researchers didn’t compare the Novo drugs with Lilly’s newer diabetes shot, Mounjaro.

