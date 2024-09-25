Rightmove Rejects Third Takeover Bid From Murdoch’s REA Group

(Bloomberg) -- Rightmove Plc rejected a third takeover proposal from REA Group Ltd., saying the bid that valued the UK property portal at £6.1 billion ($8.2 billion) continues to be unattractive.

REA, which is part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire, earlier this week put in a sweetened offer, valuing Rightmove at 770 pence a share, almost 3% higher than its previous bid. It even pushed the London-based firm’s shareholders to agitate for talks to kick off after expressing frustration at Rightmove’s refusal to even discuss a deal following its two previous proposals.

The board of Rightmove “concluded that the increased proposal continues to be unattractive and materially undervalues the company and its future prospects,” Rightmove said in a statement on Wednesday. “Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected” the bid on Sept. 24, it added.

