Bavarian Raises Guidance After Securing More Mpox Vaccine Orders

(Bloomberg) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S, one of a few companies with an approved mpox vaccine, is upgrading its financial guidance after securing more orders for its jab as an outbreak rages in Africa.

The Danish vaccine developer said it now expects revenue to land between 5.4 billion Danish kroner ($809 million) and 5.8 billion this year, according to a statement on Thursday. The increase is driven by orders for the mpox jab as well as improved performance in travel health and other parts of the business, said the company, which had previously estimated revenue of 5.3 billion kroner.

The company also raised its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by as much as a quarter.

Bavarian’s new outlook is based on “secured orders, as well as several smaller orders expected to be signed soon,” it said. In a separate statement, the company said it agreed with Unicef to supply 1 million doses for African countries hardest-hit by the lethal outbreak, which includes 500,000 vaccines announced by Gavi earlier this month.

Working to boost supply, Bavarian said this month that it can provide as many as 13 million shots by 2025, including 2 million doses this year.

Bavarian shares, which have risen 33% this year, closed 2% lower in Copenhagen, having initially gained on the news.

