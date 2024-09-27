Finland Proposes Southeastern Town for NATO Land Command Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Finland has proposed to locate a new NATO land command unit in the southeastern town of Mikkeli, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Friday.
- The unit, called a multi-corps land-component command, will plan, prepare and command the activities of NATO land forces in northern Europe under Joint Force Command Norfolk.
- Staffed by allies and the Finnish defense forces, the unit will be responsible for NATO exercises and other peacetime activities in its area in normal conditions.
- In a crisis, it would command NATO’s land force operations in its area.
- NOTE: Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April 2023 and guards half of NATO’s border against its main adversary, Russia.
- NOTE: The Finnish Army Command is already based in Mikkeli.
