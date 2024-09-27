Finland Proposes Southeastern Town for NATO Land Command Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Finland has proposed to locate a new NATO land command unit in the southeastern town of Mikkeli, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Friday.

The unit, called a multi-corps land-component command, will plan, prepare and command the activities of NATO land forces in northern Europe under Joint Force Command Norfolk.

Staffed by allies and the Finnish defense forces, the unit will be responsible for NATO exercises and other peacetime activities in its area in normal conditions.

In a crisis, it would command NATO’s land force operations in its area.

NOTE: Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April 2023 and guards half of NATO’s border against its main adversary, Russia.

NOTE: The Finnish Army Command is already based in Mikkeli.

