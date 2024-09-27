Ryan Reynolds’s MNTN Is Said to Tap Morgan Stanley for 2025 IPO

(Bloomberg) -- MNTN, a connected TV advertising platform that counts Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds as its chief creative officer, has picked Morgan Stanley to work on an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm is considering going public as soon as in early 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Deliberations are ongoing, details of the offering such as timing could change and more banks may be added to the lineup, the people said. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. An MNTN spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MNTN builds advertising software that helps brands promote themselves through campaigns on connected TVs. Its MNTN Performance TV platform offers a suite of targeting, measurement and automated optimization technology, according to its website.

The company acquired Reynolds’ creative agency Maximum Effort in 2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MNTN raised $119 million in a Series D financing round in 2021 co-led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Management & Research Co., which together invested about $110 million, according to a statement at the time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.