UAE Says Sudanese Army Aircraft Attacked Ambassador’s Residence

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry said a Sudanese military aircraft attacked the residence of its ambassador to Sudan, further stoking tensions between the Gulf country and authorities in the North African nation.

The ministry called the attack “heinous” and “cowardly.”

The building in the capital Khartoum was badly damaged, according to the statement, which did not mention whether the Head of Mission Hamad Mohammed AlJneibi was hurt in the attack.

The OPEC nation said it will file a complaint to the Arab League, the African Union and the UN over the strike.

Sudan has repeatedly accused the UAE of supporting the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces in the ongoing war against the Sudanese army. The UAE denies any involvement in the conflict, which broke out in April 2023.

