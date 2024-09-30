Brookfield to Request More Time for Grifols Due Diligence

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management is set to request more time to conduct due diligence on Spanish drugmaker Grifols SA, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Toronto-based asset manager will send a letter to the Grifols board as early as Monday to ask for an extension to complete its review of the business, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Brookfield announced in July that it was interested in taking the Spanish company private working with its founding family, which owns more than a third of the company.

Spokespeople for Brookfield and Grifols declined to comment.

Grifols’ market value has plummeted to €6.4 billion ($7.2 billion) since short seller Gotham City Research accused the firm of manipulating its accounts. Grifols has denied any wrongdoing and is suing Gotham in a New York court.

Mark Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also chair of Bloomberg Inc.

