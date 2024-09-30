GIP Targets $3 Billion for New Infrastructure Debt Fund

The Ørsted Block Island Wind Farm in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept, 14, 2016. The installation of five 6-megawatt offshore-wind turbines at the Block Island project gives turbine supplier GE-Alstom first-mover advantage in the U.S. over its rivals Siemens and MHI-Vestas.

(Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is targeting $3 billion for a new infrastructure debt fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new fund will be the third in the firm’s Capital Solutions infrastructure debt strategy, according to the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private. Those funds target higher returns from higher risk assets than other credit strategies that invest in more senior instruments.

GIP declined to comment.

The firm announced the close of its second Capital Solutions fund at $1.4 billion in December 2020. That fund makes debt and non-common equity investments in midstream energy, power, renewables and transport assets primarily in OECD countries.

In January 2024, BlackRock Inc. agreed to buy Adebayo Ogunlesi’s Global Infrastructure Partners for about $12.5 billion. The deal is set to close Tuesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.