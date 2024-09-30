Pfizer to Pare Back Haleon Stake With 540 Million Share Offering

A Pfizer logo is seen on the doors of the Pfizer research and manufacturing site in Andover, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Pfizer is uniquely positioned to manufacture the next generation of flu shots. Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. plans to sell 540 million worth of shares in Haleon Plc, as it pares back its holding in the UK consumer health giant.

The US drug company said it will sell the stock in a statement Monday. Following the sale, its stake in the maker of Sensodyne toothpaste will reduce to 16.2% from 22.6%.

The stake would be worth about £2.1 billion ($2.8 billion) based on Monday’s closing price, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Haleon also said it will buyback £230 million ($308 million) of shares.

Haleon was formed from a combination of GSK Plc and Pfizer’s consumer-health units. The company makes a wide range of products, including Panadol pain relief tablets.

In March, Pfizer sold more than £2.8 billion of shares in Haleon, its first step in selling down its stake.

