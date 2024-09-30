Rightmove Pushes REA for ‘Best and Final’ Offer Before Deadline

(Bloomberg) -- UK property portal Rightmove Plc urged REA Group Ltd. to submit a “best and final proposal” after rejecting the Australian firm’s fourth takeover bid.

In a statement on Monday, the London-listed company reiterated that the latest proposal that values it at £6.2 billion remains unattractive and said that REA must put its final offer on the table before Monday’s 5 p.m. regulatory deadline.

“The board has unanimously concluded that the Latest Proposal is unattractive and materially undervalues Rightmove,” according to the statement. “The board has concluded that shareholder interests would be better served through the execution of Rightmove’s standalone strategic plan.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.